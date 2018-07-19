Boeing Showcases the Future of Aerospace with Successful Farnborough Airshow, Announcing $100 Billion in Orders and Commitments

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom --- Boeing strengthened its position as the global leader of the aerospace industry, booking historic orders and showcasing its innovation and strategy for growth at the Farnborough International Airshow.



At the close of the industry portion of the show, Boeing announced a total of $98.4 billion in orders and commitments for commercial airplanes at list prices and $2.1 billion in commercial and defense services orders and agreements.



"Boeing led the way at Farnborough, demonstrating value for our customers, capturing important new business in products and services, and announcing the unique strength of our strategic partnership with Embraer. We also invested in our European communities, and launched our new Boeing NeXt organization—proving the future is built here, at Boeing," said Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg. "We will continue to win in the marketplace thanks to our talented team, who innovate across our enterprise with One Boeing collaboration and deliver on our proven portfolio with relentless customer focus."



Boeing marked an outstanding week for order capture in commercial aviation, with customers announcing 673 orders and commitments in total, reflecting a continued resurgence in demand for freighters and strong order activity for the 737 MAX and 787 passenger airplanes. Boeing secured 48 orders and commitments for the 777F, five for the 747-8F, reflecting continued strengthening in the cargo market globally.



Customers also continued to demonstrate a strong preference for Boeing's passenger airplane portfolio, with 52 orders for the 787 and 564 for single-aisle 737 MAX, including a major commitment from VietJet for 100 airplanes and strong demand for the largest variant of the MAX family, with 110 orders and commitments for the 737 MAX 10.



On the services side of the business, Boeing secured commercial and government customers including Antonov, Atlas Air, Blackshape, Cargolux, Emirates, EVA Airways, GECAS, Hawaiian Airlines, International Water Services, Malindo Air, Okay Airlines, Primera Air, Royal Netherlands Air Force, United States Air Force, WestJet and Xiamen Airlines.



At the show, Boeing also revealed its 2018 Commercial Market Outlook, raising its 20-year outlook for commercial airplanes and services to $15.1 trillion. The global market is forecast at almost 43,000 new airplanes, valued at $6.3 trillion, and demand for $8.8 trillion worth of commercial services through 2038. The strength of the cargo market, noted in the CMO, was underscored by more than 50 freighter orders and commitments at the show.



The Boeing 737 MAX 7 and the Biman Bangladesh 787-8 starred in the daily flying display while the Air Italy 737 MAX 8, a Qatar Airways 777-300ER, and CargoLogicAir and Qatar Airways 747-8 Freighters were featured in the static display. The U.S. Department of Defense displayed the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter, the CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopter and the F-15E Strike Eagle.



Additionally, Boeing and Embraer leaders held their first news conference together since announcing plans for a strategic partnership. Muilenburg, Boeing Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President for Enterprise Performance & Strategy Greg Smith and Embraer Chief Executive Officer and President Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva presented details of the proposed partnership, which includes ventures in commercial airplanes and lifecycle services, as well as defense.



During the show, Boeing also announced its collaboration with artificial intelligence company SparkCognition to deliver unmanned aircraft system traffic management (UTM) solutions. This announcement coincided with the launch of Boeing NeXt, an incubator organization for future commercial mobility solutions that will shape the emerging world of travel and transport. Boeing NeXt will leverage the company's research and development activities and investments in areas such as autonomous flight, smart cities and advanced propulsion, and address transportation challenges of the future by moving people and goods with proven technology.



Boeing also highlighted its commitment to future aerospace innovators with a $5 million investment in Newton Europe to launch Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education "Newton Rooms" across nine European countries.



Finally, the show marked the launch of a new brand campaign, "The Future is Built Here," highlighted by a dynamic exhibit that featured interactive virtual and augmented-reality displays that showed visitors Boeing's commercial and defense products, service offerings and future innovations.





Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. A top U.S. exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in 150 countries. Boeing products and tailored services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training.



With corporate offices in Chicago, Boeing employs more than 140,000 people across the United States and in more than 65 countries. This represents one of the most diverse, talented and innovative workforces anywhere. Our enterprise also leverages the talents of hundreds of thousands more skilled people working for Boeing suppliers worldwide.



Boeing Signs Commitment with Customer for 100 737 MAX Airplanes

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom --- Boeing and an unidentified customer reached an agreement during the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow for an additional 100 737 MAX airplanes, the company announced.



The commitment carries a list-price value of $11.7 billion and will be reflected on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website once it is finalized.



"We are honored that so many customers continue to see the unmatched value of the 737 MAX airplane family and are coming back to place repeat orders. This is a significant commitment that reflects the strong demand for the MAX and the health of the single-aisle market," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing for The Boeing Company.



The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating nearly 4,700 orders from more than 100 customers worldwide. Projections show both numbers will continue to grow significantly.



According to the Boeing 2018 Commercial Market Outlook released this week, airlines will need 31,360 new single-aisle airplanes, such as the 737 MAX, over the next 20 years. That represents a 6-percent increase over last year's forecast. Analysts say the demand is fueled by the success of low-cost carriers and a big requirement for single-aisle jets for growth and replacement.



The 737 MAX family is designed to offer customers exceptional performance, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range to open new routes and destinations. The 737 MAX incorporates the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays and other features to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.



Boeing, Hawaiian Airlines Finalize Order for Up to 20 787 Dreamliners

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom --- Boeing and Hawaiian Airlines announced the companies finalized an order yesterday for 10 787-9 Dreamliners, valued at $2.82 billion at list prices. The deal also includes purchase rights for 10 additional 787s.



"The Dreamliner's operational performance and passenger-friendly cabin makes it an ideal aircraft to serve as our flagship aircraft of the future," said Peter Ingram, president and chief executive officer of Hawaiian Airlines. "The aircraft provides Hawaiian with more seating capacity and greater range to expand within our current network and offer new destinations to and from Asia Pacific and North America."



Hawaiian announced in March that it had selected the 787-9 Dreamliner to serve medium to long-haul routes, signing a letter of intent for the aircraft.



The 787-9 is the longest-range Dreamliner with the ability to fly up to 7,635 nautical miles (14,140 kilometers) with 290 passengers in a standard two-class configuration, while using 20 percent less fuel than older generation aircraft.



Boeing Global Services will provide Hawaiian Airlines with new aircraft transition support services – such as Training and Initial Provisioning – to ensure a smooth changeover from previous widebody aircraft.



"We are delighted to officially welcome Hawaiian Airlines to the 787 Dreamliner family. Hawaiian has been on an impressive growth path and we are honored they have chosen the Dreamliner to take their airline to the next level," said Kevin McAllister, president and chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "We look forward to delivering the Dreamliner to Hawaiian and supporting them with integrated services to help them operate more efficiently and lower their costs."



This order extends the sale success of the 787, which is the fastest selling twin-aisle airplane in history with nearly 1,400 sold and more than 700 delivered.



"We continue to see strong market demand for the Dreamliner and its game-changing capabilities. The more that airlines see what this airplane can do and the more that passengers experience the Dreamliner, the more calls we get about a new order or a repeat order," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing for The Boeing Company.



Since entering service in 2011, the 787 family has flown more 255 million passengers while saving an estimated 25 billion pounds of fuel. The 787's superior range and efficiency have enabled airlines to launch more than 180 new nonstop routes around the world.



Boeing Announces New Commitments with Two Airlines for 15 787 Dreamliners

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom --- Boeing and two undisclosed airlines have reached agreements to buy a total of 15 787-9 Dreamliners valued at $4.2 billion per current list prices, the company announced at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow.



One of the airlines would become a new 787 customer. The second airline is adding more 787s to their Dreamliner fleet. Both commitments will be reflected on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website once they are finalized.



"This is the Dreamliner effect. New airline customers are drawn to the potential for greater fuel efficiency and range and super passenger amenities, while existing customers have experienced all of these advantages first hand and want to grow their fleet with more 787 Dreamliners," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing for The Boeing Company. "The strong market preference for the 787 is securing its status as the fastest-selling widebody airplane in history."



The new commitments continue Boeing's sales momentum on the 787 Dreamliner program. With orders announced during the Farnborough Airshow, Boeing has achieved nearly 100 net orders for the 787 this year, along with reaching additional commitments that will be finalized in the coming months. In all, 71 customers have purchased nearly 1,400 airplanes. Half of the customers have returned to place follow-on orders.



Built with lightweight composite materials and powered by advanced engines, the 787 Dreamliner family lowers operating costs by more than 20 percent compared to previous airplanes, and nearly 10 percent compared to today's competing jets. At 206 feet (63 meters), the 787-9 extends the Dreamliner family in terms of capacity and range. The airplane can fly 290 passengers, in a typical two-class configuration, up to 7,635 nautical miles (14,140 km), making it the longest-range 787.



Boeing, Novus Announce Commitment for Up to Four 777-300ERs

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom --- Boeing and Dubai-based aircraft lessor, Novus Aviation Capital, announced its first direct agreement with Boeing for up to four 777-300ERs (Extended Range) at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow.



The commitment carries a list-price value of $1.44 billion and will be reflected on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website once it is finalized.



"We are delighted to complete a new milestone in our investment strategy and our cooperation with Boeing," said Hani Kuzbari, Managing Director at Novus Aviation Capital. "This is in line with our continuous pursuit to create value within our aircraft portfolio. We have successfully invested in the Boeing 777 over the last decade with proven return on our investment. The aircraft type remains a strong long-haul wide body aircraft for our airline customers globally."



With 24 years of aircraft leasing, financing and trading experience, Dubai-based Novus is one of the world's fastest-growing aircraft leasing financing platforms in the world. Operating globally out of five offices in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, the company has an aircraft portfolio under the management of around 50 aircraft worth nearly $4 billion.



"It is an honor to have Novus join the Boeing family with this commitment," said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, The Boeing Company. "The selection of the Boeing 777 will enable Novus to offer exceptional value to their customers around the world. Today's agreement demonstrates the market-leadership of the enduring 777 program and we look forward to working closely with the customer to finalize this milestone order."



The 777-300ER can seat up to 386 passengers in a three-class configuration and has a maximum range of 7,930 nautical miles (14,685 km). The airplane is the most reliable twin aisle flying today with the highest schedule reliability of any twin aisle airplane at 99.5 percent.



