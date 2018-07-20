Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 Gets Ticket to Fly as First Production Engines Arrive in Toulouse

The Rolls-Royce Trent 7000, which powers Airbus’s latest aircraft, the A330neo, has today received its ‘ticket to fly’ from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), with the first production engines also delivered to the Airbus facility in Toulouse, France.



The Trent 7000 is the fourth Rolls-Royce engine to receive formal certification in just 12 months, following in the footsteps of the Trent 1000 TEN, Trent XWB-97, and Pearl 15. The certificate was presented to Rolls-Royce by Trevor Woods, Certification Director, EASA, at Farnborough International Airshow.



The Trent 7000, the latest member of the successful Rolls-Royce Trent engine family, is the exclusive powerplant for the A330neo which enters service later this year. The aircraft has been a star attraction at this year’s Farnborough Airshow, where it is made its first appearance.



Chris Cholerton, Rolls-Royce President – Civil Aerospace, said: “This is another great milestone in a period of unprecedented activity for us. Certifying and delivering the Trent 7000 engine further strengthens our position on the latest generation of aircraft and I would like to thank everyone at EASA and Airbus, as well as my own Rolls-Royce colleagues, who have worked so closely to get to this point. We now look forward to supporting Airbus and TAP Air Portugal as they prepare for the aircraft to enter into service later this year.”



The Trent 7000 brings together more than 50 million flying hours of experience from the Trent 700, which powers the original version of the A330. It combines architecture from the Trent 1000 TEN – the latest version of the Trent 1000 engine – and the latest technology from the Trent XWB.



The 68-72,000lb thrust Trent 7000 will deliver a step change in performance and economics compared to the Trent 700. Benefitting from a bypass ratio double that of its predecessor, the Trent 7000 will improve specific fuel consumption by ten per cent, and will significantly reduce noise.



