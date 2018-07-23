Deepening Our Relationship with the United States

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued July 23, 2018)

The relationship between Australia and the United States is of utmost importance to our future. Our Alliance with the United States is central to Australia’s security and our collaboration has helped to promote peace and stability in our region and beyond. The United States is also our most significant economic relationship.



In the Indo-Pacific, US engagement has underpinned security and prosperity. As strategic dynamics in the region change, our relationship with the United States takes on even greater salience. With that, Australia’s need for quality public outreach, informed scholarship and incisive commentary about the United States, grows. So too does the importance of links through education.



Among students, policy makers and the general public, the United States Studies Centre (USSC) and Perth USAsia Centre (USAC) play a valuable role in deepening our understanding of the United States.



Today we announce $12 million over four years in new funding for the USSC and USAC.



Ministers Bishop and Payne look forward to advancing Australia’s relationship with the United States at the annual Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) on 23 and 24 July.



The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Department of Defence, the Department of Education and Training, and the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science have contributed to the new funding equally. The grant will be administered by the American Australian Association (AAA).



