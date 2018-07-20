EDA Industry Exchange Platform on RPAS Air Traffic Integration (ATI): 2nd Call for Papers

(Source: European Defence Agency; issued July 20, 2018)

BRUSSELS --- EDA has opened a 2nd call for papers from defence industry, academia and research institutes on the topic of Remotely Piloted Air Systems (RPAS) in the context to the EDA Industry Exchange Platform on RPAS Air Traffic Integration (ATI).



The call focuses on RPAS ATI in European airspace in the timeframe 2025-2030 and aims at gathering industry proposals on new R&D and validation activities needed in the RPAS ATI domain in the following technical areas:



--Autonomy

--Secure Command and Control datalinks

--Detect and Avoid



The responses to this call for papers will drive the ideation of potential project proposals during the 2nd formal meeting of the EDA RPAS ATI Industry Exchange Platform which will take place at the EDA on 26 October 2018. They will also be used to update the RPAS ATI Industry Exchange Platform contributors list, in view of potentially inviting additional industry participants to this initiative.



The EDA RPAS ATI Industry Exchange Platform is part of EDA’s approach towards establishing a structured dialogue and enhanced engagement with industry based on a set of priority actions, as supported by the EDA Ministerial Steering Board on 18 May 2017. The initiative is in line with the coordinated approach amongst the main European stakeholders in Single European Sky.



The purpose of EDA RPAS ATI Industry Exchange Platform is:



--to establish a regular dialogue with industry on a key priority: MALE RPAS integration in the European ATM System in the 2025 – 2030 timeframe

--to share information on current R&D initiatives and strategies, also on industry side, in the RPAS ATI domain

--to identify technology gaps and solutions that can benefit both civil and military applications.



