Defence Secretary Hails "Renaissance" in British Shipbuilding

(Source: British Forces News; issued July 20, 2018)

The Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson has hailed a “renaissance” in British shipbuilding as he showed his Australian counterpart around a Scottish shipyard.



Mr Williamson hosted Marise Payne at the BAE Systems’ Clyde Shipyard after Australia chose the company to build its fleet of new navy frigates.



BAE Systems’ Type 26 Global Combat ship will be the design for the naval program. The nine new ships will be built in Adelaide and will be known as the Hunter class.



The 6,900 tonne multi-mission warships are designed to support anti-submarine warfare and a whole range of other operations anywhere in the world.



The Ministry of Defence say the deal has “massive potential benefits” across the entire existing Type 26 supply chain.



Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “This renaissance in British shipbuilding is great news for our major yards, but also for the whole defence industry, with millions being injected into so many businesses, both big and small, supporting and supplying our world-class warships.



“The Type 26 supply chain has now seen investment worth over £1 billion, and many of the businesses involved are now perfectly placed to benefit from Australia’s £20 billion build.”



The naval contract, which saw the UK chosen ahead of Italian and Spanish firms, is the first time a British ship design has been exported since the 1970s.



The MOD says the deal will secure more than 4,000 jobs in Australia and boost Britain’s export economy in the future as it opens a raft of opportunities for British firms to offer specialist knowledge and capabilities.



BAE Systems Chief Executive Charles Woodburn said: “Australia’s selection of the Type 26 Combat Ship for its Future Frigates programme reflects the world-leading anti-submarine warfare capabilities these ships will deliver to the UK and to the Commonwealth.



“In the 12 months since cutting steel on the first of the UK ships, we have committed more than £1 billion with supply chain companies, large and small - vital partners in delivering cutting edge capability to the Royal Navy, supporting thousands of jobs and contributing to national prosperity.”



Mr Woodburn added that the Australian contract will generate opportunities for companies in the UK supply chain.



-ends-

