U.S. 6th Fleet P-8A Participates in Exercise Breeze 2018 in the Black Sea

(Source: US Navy Europe; issued July 19, 2018)

A P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and aircrew assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 flew an exercise mission in support of exercise Breeze 2018 July 19.



The annual exercise, led by the Bulgarian Navy, features units from Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Greece, Italy, Poland, Romania, Turkey, United States and NATO’s Allied Maritime Command, and focuses on enhancing the interoperability on a tactical level among participating naval units and staffs in conducting conventional and non-conventional warfare procedures, as well as countering hybrid threats.



"The Red Lancers are excited to support our Bulgarian partners in Breeze 2018," said Lt. Stephanie Mondloch, P-8A Mission Commander. "Opportunities to train for ASW in the Black Sea are extremely beneficial to us and our partners due to the unique nature and importance of the area."



Quick Facts:

-- The focus of Breeze 2018 is enhancing the interoperability on tactical level among participating units and staffs in conducting conventional and non-conventional warfare procedures.

-- The U.S. presence in Europe and the relationships built over the past 70 years provides the U.S. strategic access critical to meet our NATO Article 5 commitments and to respond to threats against our allies and partners.

-- Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 homeported in Jacksonville, Florida, is supporting with one P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft operating from their Sigonella, Italy detachment.





U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, joint, and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.



