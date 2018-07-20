Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 20, 2018)

L-3 Communications Integrated Systems L.P., Waco, Texas, is being awarded a $73,223,000 modification (P00041) to a previously awarded contract (HQ014711D0014) to add new scope which will be executed via the issuance of task orders.



The basic contract ceiling is being increased by $73,223,000 from $564,153,809 to a maximum of $637,376,809.



This modification will allow the contractor to procure three used aircraft required to modernize the High-Altitude Observatory (HALO) systems used by the Missile Defense Agency to collect electro-optic and infrared imagery during tests of the Ballistic Missile Defense System.



The work will be performed in Tulsa, Oklahoma, by L-3 Aeromet. The performance period is from July 2018 to approximately June 2021. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds will be obligated on various task orders issued for HALO modernization efforts, which will include the added scope for aircraft procurements.



The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



