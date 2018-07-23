Damen Shipyards Group Assumes Operational Control at Mangalia Shipyard

(Source: Damen Shipyard Group; issued July 23, 2018)

To signify its first day of operations at Damen Shipyards Mangalia in Romania, Damen held a modest ceremony at the yard on Monday, July 23rd. The celebrations mark Damen’s successful completion of the transaction with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the Mangalia shipyard, formerly known as Daewoo Mangalia Heavy Industries (DMHI). The yard, which will be renamed Damen Shipyards Mangalia, will be operated as a joint venture with the Romanian Government. Damen will assume operational control.



The yard is located on the Black Sea coast, has three drydocks with a total length of 982 metres and 1.6 kilometres of berthing space. The docks, with a width of 48 and 60 metres, will provide Damen with capacity to cater for larger maritime vessels and structures. As such, this move represents a strategic complement to Damen’s current shipyard portfolio, with the possibility for the construction and conversion of larger, high-end, and complex ferries, offshore construction vessels, etc. The yard’s total area of approximately 1 million m2 makes it the largest yard in the Damen Shipyards Group.



The celebration introduced the Damen Shipyards Mangalia management team under the leadership of managing director Chris Groninger to the yard's employees.



Speaking at the event Damen Shipyards Group executive board member Mr. Eggink, CFO, said, “We will face a challenging period, considering the yard’s current condition. However, with the full support of the Romanian Government, 2MMS, the shipyard’s experienced workforce, and the local community, Damen aims to restore the financial health of the yard, stabilize employment and pursue fitting commercial opportunities internationally that will contribute to rebuilding activity levels. In the meantime, Damen will facilitate a smooth transition and keep talented and skilled resources meaningfully employed.”



According to the newly appointed managing director of Damen Shipyards Mangalia, Mr. Groninger, “The impressive shipyard facilities and in-depth shipbuilding knowledge and craftsmanship in Mangalia, in combination with the design and commercial power of Damen, should position the venture for a successful future.”



Strong presence



Damen’s commitment to the Romanian shipbuilding industry is well established. The company has owned and operated Damen Shipyards Galati since 1999. This yard has been responsible for some of the group’s most significant vessel deliveries in recent years.



The commencement of operations at Damen Shipyards Mangalia also indicates the strength and geographical scope of Damen’s global network of shipbuilding and repair yards.



-ends-

