Iran Building Version of U.S.-Designed Phoenix AAM

(Source: Forecast International; issued July 23, 2018)

TEHRAN --- Iran is building its own version of the AIM-54 Phoenix long-range air-to-air missile. The U.S. designed the Phoenix missile and sold it to Iran before the 1979 revolution.



The Faknor missile arms Iran's fleet of F-14 Tomcat fighters, but will also be integrated with other combat aircraft. The Iranian Ministry of Defense has launched the mass production of the missile.



Iran describes the Fakour as a state-of-the-art air-to-air missile.



-ends-