Low Allocation of Defence Budget

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued July 23, 2018)

Defence Budget as a percentage of GDP may appear to be decreasing due to increasing trend in the growth of GDP. However, it is increasing in absolute terms, implying higher spending.



Defence Budget (including Miscellaneous and Pensions) is Rs.4,04,364.71 crore, which is 16.6% of total Central Government Expenditure for the year 2018-19. Further, Capital budget of Ministry of Defence for 2018-19 is approximately 33% of the total capital expenditure of the Central Government.



The allocated budgetary resources are optimally utilized towards meeting the operational requirements of the Armed Forces. Depending upon the allocated resources schemes are also reprioritized to ensure that urgent and critical capabilities are acquired without compromise of operational preparedness.



This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Dr. Subhash Bhamre in a written reply to Shri Sanjay Seth in Rajya Sabha today.



