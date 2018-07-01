S. 2497, United States-Israel Security Assistance Authorization Act of 2018

(Source: Congressional Budget Office; issued July 23, 2018)

S. 2497 would authorize the appropriation of $3.3 billion annually over the 2019-2028 period for assistance to Israel under the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program. It also would authorize ongoing programs to collaborate with Israel and require reports to the Congress on aspects of our relationship with that country.In total, CBO estimates that implementing S. 2497 would cost $16.5 billion over the 2019-2023 period, and $16.5 billion after 2023, assuming appropriation of the authorized amounts.Enacting the bill would affect direct spending, although the net effect over the 2019-2028 period would be negligible. Because the bill would affect direct spending, pay-as-you-go procedures apply. Enacting the bill would not affect revenues.CBO estimates that enacting S. 2497 would not increase net direct spending or on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2029.S. 2497 contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA).-ends-