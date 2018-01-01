SAMI Signs JV Agreement with Navantia for 5 Corvettes with A 60% Localization Plan

(Source: Saudi Arabia Military Industries; undated, July 2018)

-- The scope of work includes the installation and integration of the combat systems on the last ship of the JV, the logistics support, training programs and simulators required for the ships’ maintenance as well as the ground testing bases

-- The 4th and 5th ships will be finalised in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by the Joint Venture agreed upon by Navantia and SAMI (Saudi Arabian Military Industries)

-- The JV will contribute to raising the RSNF capabilities to encounter potential threats, and maintain the readiness of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces fleets

-- The contract is aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and following the announcement of HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman to localize 50% of the total military spending by 2030.





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia --- Saudi Arabian Military industries announced the signature of A JV agreement for the design and construction of five (5) AVANTE 2200 corvettes with Navantia. The program will start this autumn and the last unit to be delivered by 2022.



In line with the contract, Navantia and Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) have agreed on the establishment of a Joint Venture (JV) in Saudi Arabia, which will provide an exceptional opportunity to consolidate the position of the integrated systems and technologically advanced solutions provided by Navantia in the Saudi market and area of influence, perfectly aligned with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by localizing 50% of the total military spending by 2030.



The contract will generate 6,000 direct and indirect jobs for five years, as follows: 1,100 direct jobs, more than 1,800 from the auxiliary industry, and more than 3,000 indirect jobs generated by other suppliers.



In this respect, the JV will focus on program management and combat system integration and ‎installation, system engineering, system architecture, hardware design, software ‎development, testing and verification, prototyping, simulation, modelling, and through-life support.



H.E. Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Chairman of Saudi Arabian Military Industries, said: “SAMI remains committed to being a key enabler of the Saudi Vision 2030, and the establishment of this Joint Venture with Navantia will localize more than 60% of ships combat systems works including, installation, and integration, which contribute in Kingdoms objective to be at the forefront of shaping the local military industries ecosystem. We will continue to explore collaborations and leverage partnerships that meet our key mandate to localize more than half of the Kingdom’s total military spending.”



Mr. Esteban Garcia Vilasánchez, Chairman of Navantia, said: “Navantia is very happy with the signature of this contract that means a starting point for the collaboration with Saudi Arabia. Navantia is committed to contributing to Saudi Vision 2030 and will support the country in this endeavour. The Joint Venture between SAMI and Navantia is an opportunity to develop capabilities in the country and jointly explore future opportunities.”



For the AVANTE 2200 contract, the JV will be responsible, among others, of supplying the Combat System of all five ships. Corvettes 4th and 5th will be finalised and deliver in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where the JV will do the installation, integration and test of the complete Combat System.



The JV will contribute to raising the RSNF capabilities to encounter potential threats, maintaining the readiness of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces fleets. In addition, the agreement will create approximately 1,000 jobs and training opportunities for Saudi engineers in the Kingdom and augment the participation of Saudi youth in the industry, contributing towards the objectives of the Kingdom's comprehensive Vision 2030 plan.



Complete and Integral Scope of Supply



In reference to the AVANTE 2200 design, the corvettes have been adapted to the Royal Saudi Naval Forces requirements, providing high-end performances, including excellent seaworthiness, high survivability, as well as the capability to operate in the extreme temperatures of the region, all within an optimized lifecycle cost.



The innovative design maximizes Navantia’s participation in the program by means of incorporating its own products such as the CATIZ combat management system, HERMESYS integrated communications system, DORNA gun fire-control system, Integrated Platform Management System, MINERVA integrated bridge, as well as the engines and reduction gears.



Finally, yet importantly, the contract includes other services into the scope of supply as integrated logistics support, operational and maintenance training, delivery of a training centre for the ships’ combat management system and Integrated Platform Management System, through-life support, and the combat systems maintenance program.



Missions



The AVANTE 2200 corvette is a multirole vessel designed specifically for surveillance and maritime control, search and rescue, providing assistance to other vessels and other missions. Furthermore, the vessels will have an impressive capability to protect strategic assets, intelligence gathering, as well as anti-submarine, anti-air, anti-surface and electronic warfare.



