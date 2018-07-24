Will the F-35 Program Meet Its Cost Target? (excerpt)

(Source: Aviation Week & Space Technology; posted July 24, 2018)

By Lee Hudson

The recent agreement between the Pentagon and Lockheed Martin for the latest lot of F-35s includes a 6% price reduction compared to the previous buy. And while the two parties contend that the agreement indicates the price of a single F-35A will drop to $80 million by 2020, past cost estimates by the aircraft’s manufacturer and program office have proved overly optimistic.Following the announcement of the handshake agreement for the 11th lot of F-35s for 141 jets, Pentagon acquisition executive Ellen Lord told Aviation Week in a statement, “With each production lot, the F-35 Unit Recurring Flyaway costs continue to come down across the board.”Congressional sources point out that the 6% cost reduction for Lot 11 is considered average, given the number of aircraft.Lot 11 is the final production buy before the Joint Program Office (JPO) and Lockheed Martin enter a block-buy contract for F-35 international partners and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers for production Lots 12, 13 and 14.U.S. participation is constrained to economic order quantity (EOQ) procurement in fiscal 2019 for Lot 13 and fiscal 2020 for Lot 14 production contracts because Capitol Hill would not sign off. Congress is waiting for the aircraft to complete operational testing before authorizing the Pentagon to enter the block buy.The JPO estimates the total U.S. and international savings from the F-35 EOQ is $1.2 billion compared to a traditional contracting construct. However, the Pentagon’s Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation (CAPE) office, in a report viewed by Aviation Week, notes the savings will be roughly $595 million, or about half of the figure projected by the JPO.The disparity between the two Pentagon offices is sounding alarm bells in Congress. “While these savings are still significant, as certified by the Undersecretary of Defense (Acquisition and Sustainment), the Committee is dismayed by the inaccuracy of the initial JPO estimates,” reads the Senate Appropriations Committee’s mark-up of the fiscal 2019 spending bill. (end of excerpt)-ends-