Leonardo Is 1st Company Among Top Ten Global Players In AD&S Sector to Obtain ISO 37001:2016 "Anti Bribery Management Systems" Certification

(Source: Leonardo; issued July 24, 2018)

ROME --- Leonardo Spa is the first company among the top ten gobal players in the Aerospace, Defense and Security sector to obtain ISO 37001:2016 "Anti bribery management systems" certification, the first international standard for anti-corruption management systems.



The achievement demonstrates Leonardo's commitment to a responsible business conduct, driven by industry best practices and based on the continuous strengthening of risk management and internal control systems, in order to prevent, detect and respond to corruption.



The certification was issued following a verification process conducted by RINA, an independent third-party certification body accredited by Accredia (the Italian National Accreditation Body of certification and inspection bodies) and an Italian leader in conformity assessment.



The assessment evaluated the structure and adequacy of the management systems of Leonardo Spa and, in a second phase, its application in various operating areas of the company. During the process, started at the beginning of the year, all the company's regulatory systems were verified, all the main company sites in Italy were inspected and the heads of the departments - Corporate and Divisional - exposed to risk areas were interviewed.



The certification confirms the quality of the internal rules and control systems, and it is expression of the professionalism and skills of Leonardo’s people, who contribute every day to reinforce the model of responsible business conduct, launched in 2014, based on full compliance with the rules and on zero-tolerance approach towards corruption.



