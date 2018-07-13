U.S. Military Donates Construction Tools to the Suriname Army Engineer Company

(Source: U.S. Embassy Paramaribo; issued July 13, 2018

PARAMARIBO --- The United States Army Civil Military Support Element (CMSE) of the Military Liaison Office at the U.S. Embassy in Suriname endeavors to develop projects with the Surinamese Ministry of Defense.



These projects will address the needs of vulnerable populations within the country and serve to support the mutual objective of the Surinamese Government and U.S. Embassy to provide humanitarian assistance. Civil-Military elements from the U.S. Embassy and the Surinamese Military continue to partner in order to develop civil support projects in Suriname.



The CMSE, in coordination with non-governmental organizations, has procured tool sets which will strengthen the Surinamese Army Engineers’ capabilities. The CMSE donated these tools sets to the Surinamese military at 11:00 a.m. on 28 June 2018 at the Memre Boeku Barracks.



The donation will enable the Surinamese Army’s engineer company to perform construction and refurbishment projects for humanitarian assistance efforts. This event is a symbol of the relationship between our two countries, and highlights the continued cooperation between our militaries.



