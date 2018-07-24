SERA Selected for Australian Defence Forces Pilot Training

(Source: ASTi; issued July 24, 2018)

HERNDON, VA. --- Advanced Simulation Technology inc. (ASTi) will provide its Simulated Environment for Realistic ATC (SERA) product for the AIR 5428 Pilot Training System developed by Lockheed Martin, as part of a contract expected to exceed US $1 million over a five-month period.



The AIR 5428 program delivers an integrated training solution tailored for all future pilots of the Royal Australian Air Force, Royal Australian Navy and the Australian Army. To support these training solutions, the latest SERA developments provide users with diverse capabilities such as:

-- Transitioning to an IFR flight plan in the middle of a VFR flight

-- Implementing vectoring to/from practice areas and adding practice area traffic

-- Creating traffic patterns

-- Adding and configuring repeatable runway incursion incidents in the scenario

-- Performing military high key/low key style approaches and touch-and-go landings

-- Configuring custom settings for military traffic



New features also include enhanced CASA phraseology. Automatic DAFIF data imports synchronize SERA with the simulator, providing up-to-date procedures and air spaces. These utilities allow program engineers to test AI behaviors and responses for an entire flight. Additionally, the tools can confirm proper operation before and after SERA software updates.





ASTi is a leading supplier of communications, automated ATC, and sound systems to the training and simulation industry. ASTi meets FAA, EASA, and equivalent Level D qualifications with simulators around the world. Since 1989, ASTi has fielded more than 9,400 systems at 800+ sites in the U.S. and 48 other countries.



