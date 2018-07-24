Would a Rental Program for Radios Work in the U.S. Armed Services?

(Source: Forecast International; issued July 24, 2018)

NEWTOWN, Conn. -- Motorola Solutions has a very compelling program for radios for public safety agencies and utility companies: you rent them. Motorola says the radios can be rented for as little as one week or for as long as needed. Radios can be pre-programmed to requested frequencies or set to standard frequencies for you to program upon arrival. Pending availability, they can also be shipped overnight.



Motorola says the financial upside that there is no need to budget capital expense for a temporary need; no need to incur inventory costs for radios that will only be used periodically.



Here's the $60,000 question: will this rental model work with military radios? To date, no military communications vendor has a rental program for their radios. My guess is militaries around the world use proprietary software and would have to load that software on the military radio. This would be a security risk for a nation's radio products.



However, the U.S. has a software communications architecture (SCA) library that the various U.S. military vendors pull from to install on U.S. radios. The SCA was developed by the now defunct Joint Tactical Radio System program. Each military service can ask military vendors to load whatever waveform the service wants or just download the software waveform from the SCA library.



Consequently, a radio rental program may work in a single nation where proprietary software is not a risk if you are using SCA wave forms from the SCA library (like the U.S.).



However, no branch from the U.S. armed services has suggested such a program from military communications vendors. Likely, each branch of the U.S. DoD feels more comfortable having their own set of radios and is willing to pay the relatively high costs to own these radios. Furthermore, these military radios go through a lot of wear and tear on the battle field where maintenance of the radio is required. As a result, communications vendors, as part of their contract, send engineers out to the battle field where they can fix the damaged radio. This service is an important bonus to buying your own military radios.



So, for now, it looks like there is no demand from the U.S. armed services for a military radio rental program. Thus, the U.S. armed services are happy with the system they have in place thus far.



-ends-

