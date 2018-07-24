Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 24, 2018)

Insitu Inc., Bingen, Washington, is awarded $10,826,778 for modification P00004 to a previously issued firm-fixed-price delivery order (N6833518F0050) placed against basic ordering agreement N68335-16-G-0046.



This modification provides for the procurement of 27 ScanEagle unmanned aircraft systems, 37 payloads and spares in support of the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.



Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington, and is expected to be completed in December 2019. Fiscal 2017 building partner capacity funds in the amount of $10,826,778 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year.



The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

