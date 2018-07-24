Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 24, 2018)

United Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $24,629,842 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive-fee-target contract (N00019-14-C-0004).



This modification provides for the procurement of F135 Low-Rate Initial Production 9 non-annualized sustainment support equipment and associated labor for depot activation outside the continental U.S. to include support equipment fleet modernization in support of the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and non-Department of Defense participants.



Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (90 percent); and Indianapolis, Indiana (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2021.



Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy), FMS and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $24,629,842 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($310,294; 1 percent); Marine Corps ($134,106; 0.5 percent); Navy ($84,622; 0.3 percent); FMS ($50,350; 0.2 percent); and non-DoD participants ($24,050,470; 98 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



