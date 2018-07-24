Coalition Strikes Kill High-Value ISIS Members

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 24, 2018)

SOUTHWEST ASIA --- Coalition strikes have killed six Islamic State of Iraq and Syria leaders and planners since April 24, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials announced today.



The removal of these leaders has prevented ISIS external attack planning, facilitation and operations targeting Saudi Arabia, the United States and Sweden, officials said.



Munawwar al-Mutayari, a Syria-based ISIS member planning external attacks to be carried out in Saudi Arabia, was killed by a coalition kinetic strike April 24.



A Belgian, Soufiane Makouh, who came to Syria to plan attacks against the U.S and its interests, was killed by a kinetic strike June 2.



On June 12, coalition forces conducted a kinetic strike against Simak, an ISIS intelligence official linked to a terror cell plotting attacks in Sweden. Two additional individuals directly associated with the Sweden attack plot, Abu Awf and Abu-Quddamah, were killed on June 24. Additionally, Swedish attack cell member Sharif al-Ragab was killed June 26.



"With its conventional forces under heavy pressure in Syria, [ISIS] is desperately seeking to remain relevant through operations that threaten all the nations of the world," said Army Brig. Gen. Brian Eifler, CJTF-OIR director of operations. "The coalition and its partners will continue to deny [ISIS] safe havens in Syria and Iraq in order to disrupt the terrorist group's capabilities to plan, coordinate and carry out attacks on the nations of the world."



