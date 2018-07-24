JF-17 Tests Turkish Targeting Pod

(Source: Forecast International; issued July 24, 2018)

Citing Aselsan's 2017 annual yearbook, Quwa Defence News & Analysis Group reported that the JF-17, a joint fighter jet project of Pakistan and China, has successfully been integrated with the ASELPOD, produced by Aselsan. Pakistan procured at least eight ASELPODs in 2016, at a cost of almost $25 million.



Earlier this year, Pakistani defense watchers posted what appeared to be an image of the JF-17 equipped with an ASELPOD. The Aselsan yearbook showed another image of the pod on a fighter jet. According to the yearbook, testing of the system was successful.



Quwa noted in its report, "The PAF procured the ASELPOD in a bid to provide the JF-17 with precision-strike ground attack capabilities. By deploying the ASELPOD, the JF-17 is able to deploy laser-guided bombs (LGB) and, if equipped, laser-guided air-to-ground missiles (AGM)."



Besides using the jet in the air-to-air role -- the JF-17 scored its first aerial 'kill' on an Iranian UAV in 2017 -- Pakistan has deployed the JF-17 for some counterinsurgency missions and the addition of targeting pods will improve the aircraft's ability to target militants with precision.



It is not currently known whether Pakistan has placed additional orders for the ASELPOD, but the successful conclusion of testing should pave the way for wider integration of the system onto Pakistani JF-17s. In recent years, Pakistan and Turkey have deepened their defense cooperation.



The two countries recently signed agreements for Pakistan to procure Turkish warships and attack helicopters.



