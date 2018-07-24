Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 24, 2018)

Alsalam Aerospace Industries, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $59,691,840 undefinitized firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable-no-fee, and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract line items order for the conversion of six mission capable Saudi F-15S aircraft to a F-15SA configuration for the Royal Saudi Air Force.



Services include program management, conversion touch labor, over-and-above, and kit storage. Work will be performed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 3, 2020.



This award is the result of a sole-source, non-commercial acquisition. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $17,809,626 will be obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8505-18-F-0041).



-ends-

