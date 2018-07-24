Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 24, 2018)

Raytheon-Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $307,535,950 modification (P00107) to Foreign Military Sales (Australia, Estonia, Lithuania, Turkey Taiwan and Ukraine) contract W31P4Q-13-C-0129 for Javelin Weapon System full-rate production.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2018 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $307,535,950 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

