Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 24, 2018)

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $620,000,000 firm-fixed-price requirements contract, with a cost reimbursement line for travel, for the avionics intermediate shop product support integration program.



The contract is for an independent, prime non-manufacturing product support integrator to provide single-point solutions for the F-16 advanced avionics intermediate shop, improved avionics intermediate shop, rackmount improved avionics intermediate shop, AIS automated test equipment components, ancillary support equipment, and test program set system hardware and software sustainment and procurement activities.



Work will be at Hill Air Force Base, Utah; and Robins AFB, Georgia, supporting seven Air Force major commands and 23 European participating Air Force and foreign military sales countries. Work is expected to be completed by July 24, 2023.



This award is the result of a full and open competitive acquisition with three offers received. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. This contract involves foreign military sales.



Air Force Sustainment Center, Hill AFB, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8251-18-D-0017).



-ends-

