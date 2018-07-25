Saab to Provide RAF’s Typhoons with New Smart Self-Protection System

(Source: Saab; issued July 25, 2018)

The Royal Air Force’s Eurofighter Typhoon combat aircraft will be fitted with a Saab-supplied smart self-protection system as part of its countermeasures suite, seen here fitted to a heavily laden Typhoon. (RAF photo)

Saab has received an order from BAE Systems for development of a new pyrotechnic smart self-protection system for the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft to defeat radar- and IR-guided threats.



The order is part of a framework agreement with BAE Systems consisting of development, production, support and future sales of the Smart Dispenser System (SDS), a pyrotechnic smart self-protection system for the Royal Air Force’s (RAF) Typhoons and future Eurofighter opportunities.



SDS is the latest generation in Saab’s BOP family of pyrotechnic countermeasure dispensers. BOP is in-service on fighters and other combat aircraft types, and has been proven over several decades including on active operations.



“This new smart dispenser system provides a significant increase in self-protection capability to defeat modern threats by dispensing optimised countermeasure sequences and directions. SDS will significantly enhance the combat survivability of the Eurofighter Typhoon”, says Anders Carp, head of Saab business area Surveillance. “Saab’s electromechanical self-protection system BOL has been in use on Eurofighter since its inception, and we are now looking forward to strengthening the platform’s countermeasure capability through SDS.”



Saab has been a close partner to the RAF for nearly forty years, providing products and services across the air power spectrum. Counter-measure dispensing technologies have been provided by Saab to the RAF, alongside leading-edge radars and sensors, for decades to protect aircraft such as Harrier, Tornado and Typhoon.



The development and integration work of SDS will be carried out at the Saab site in Järfälla, Sweden and will be finished in the 2020 timeframe.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-

