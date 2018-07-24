Iveco Defence Vehicles Is Awarded A Contract to Deliver Ten Centauro II Armored Vehicles to the Italian Army

Along with Japan, Italy is one of the few countries to operate large 8x8 vehicles armed with a 120mm tank gun, and capable of a large range of battlefield missions, and it has now ordered the improved Centauro II version. (Iveco photo)

BOLZANO, Italy –-- In the presence of the Italian Army Chief of Staff and of the Land Armaments Director, a contract for the first tranche of ten Centauro II Vehicles, named “New Blindo Centauro” by the Italian Army, has been signed by the Iveco - Oto Melara Consortium (CIO) senior management at Guidoni Palace, headquarters of the General Secretariat of Defence and of the National Armaments Directorate.



The Centauro II marks a major step forward compared to the previous Centauro I, in terms of power, observation capability, mobility, ergonomics, firing range, communication and maximum crew protection.



Equipped with a new power pack delivering over 700hp and with H-drive architecture, a hallmark of the 8x8 Centauro range, Centauro II features an entirely digital system and a new generation turret mounting with a 120/45 mm gun.



The result is a new concept of wheeled armored vehicle capable of operating in any scenario: from national security missions, to peace-keeping and support operations including all interventions involving the Italian Armed Forces.



The CIO contract, including vehicles, equipment and logistics, is worth 159 million euros, with some 65 million euros relating to Iveco Defence Vehicles.



This delivery is the first tranche of a total of 136 units.





Iveco Defence Vehicles is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., a world leader in Capital Goods listed on the New York Stock Exchange and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Borsa Italiana. Iveco Defence Vehicles is dedicated to delivering innovative automotive and protection solutions to meet the needs of military customers worldwide.



Iveco-Oto Melara Consortium (CIO) Signs Contract with the Italian Ministry of Defence for 10 Centauro II Armoured Vehicles

The contract value for Leonardo amounts to approximately 92 million Euros. The company will be responsible for the development and integration of the complete turret defence system, including the observation, targeting and communications systems.



