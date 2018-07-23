Fighter Jet Deadline Missed As Qatar Emir Starts UK Trip (excerpt)

(Source: The National; posted July 23, 2018)

By Jamie Prentis

The Emir of Qatar hands the standard at the standing-up ceremony of the UK-Qatar Joint Typhoon Squadron in London on Tuesday. The Typhoon contract is not yet active as Qatar has missed its down payment. (UK MoD photo)





The Qatari leader is due to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May for a working lunch on Tuesday and hold meetings with other British ministers during the day. The order for the British-made fighters is at the heart of British relations with Qatar. Doha's decision to raise funds from the capital markets for the purchase appeared to catch those close to the deal by surprise last month.



Last December, Qatar agreed a $6.7 billion deal with industry giant BAE Systems for 24 Typhoon fighter jets and the first payment was expected now. However, a source close to the deal confirmed that Qatar was seeking a $4 billion loan to fulfill its obligations that delayed the payment and plunged the agreement into uncertainty.



“Initially the payment was expected around now but (has now been pushed) back to the third quarter on financial records, perhaps late August, so the deal can go through,” the source with knowledge of the contract said. “We don’t know why they need to do this (get the loan), it is their internal process that we are not party to, but we are still confident of payment and expect the deal to go through."



The financing will be backed by export credit agencies. Last December, BAE said the deal was subject to “financial conditions and receipt by the company of first payment, which are expected to be fulfilled no later than mid-2018”. (end of excerpt)





Click here for the full story, on The National website.



(ends)

Joint UK-Qatari Typhoon Squadron Stands Up As Defence Relationship Deepens

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued July 24, 2018

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson hosted the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani at the standing up ceremony of the UK-Qatar Joint Typhoon Squadron today (24th July).



The event, held at Horse Guards, marked an important milestone in the two countries’ defence relationship and included defence talks to further strengthen the close partnership between the UK and Qatar.



Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “Qatar remains a close and important friend to the UK and it is the only nation with which we have a joint squadron. This requires a level of trust, born from our long-shared history and our commitment to a shared future.



“Our formidable Typhoon jets will boost the Qatari military’s mission to tackle challenges in the Middle East, supporting stability in the region and delivering security at home.”



As part of the multi-billion-pound contract to supply Qatar with 24 Typhoon aircraft and 9 Hawk T2 aircraft, No.12 Squadron will integrate Qatari personnel, including pilots and ground-crew, from 2019. The personnel will be initially stationed at RAF Coningsby, and then in Qatar, undertaking a package of training and co-operation with their UK counterparts. It represents a unique initiative, and not since the Second World War and the Battle of Britain has the RAF formed a squadron with another nation.



The Joint Squadron will provide the Qatari Emiri Air Force (QEAF) with valuable experience operating the aircraft and speed up their preparation for when the first QEAF Typhoon are delivered in 2022.



At the ceremony at Horse Guards, the Emir also received his Sandhurst Medal, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of his graduation from the Academy. The ceremony celebrated the historic and enduring links between UK and Qatari defence training academies.



The two countries share mutual interests in countering violent extremism, and ensuring stability in the region, and this formation will further reinforce those ties by helping to prevent terrorism from spreading and protecting the prosperity and security of the UK at home.



-ends-

