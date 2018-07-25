The Ministry of the Armed Forces Receives Its Second Offshore Support and Assistance Vessel

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued July 25, 2018)

(Issued in French; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The BSAH series of maritime utility vessels are designed to carry out a wide range of maritime missions in support of the navy fleet as well as of civilian populations and of civil authorities. (French MoD photo)

A new vessel will reinforce and modernize the capabilities of the French Navy: the Bâtiment de Soutien et d’Assistance Hauturier (offshore support and assistance vessel, BSAH) Le Rhône has just been handed over at the naval base in Brest.



An extremely versatile ship, capable of performing towing missions as maritime backup, the Rhone should be admitted to active service in late 2018, after a long-term deployment.



The Directorate General of Armament (DGA) has just taken delivery of the Rhone, the second unit in the series of four support and offshore ships (BSAH) for the Navy. The BSAH contract was awarded by the DGA in August 2015 to the joint venture Kership, created by Piriou and Naval Group.



The BSAH is a versatile vessel designed to carry out three types of missions: the support of the forces (towing of large displacement ships, escort and support for the benefit of submarines, training of the forces, ...), the maritime safety and security (rescue at sea, assistance to ships in distress, fight against maritime pollution ...) and tasks of secondary support of the forces (towing, anchoring and maintenance of the mooring boxes, lifting of wrecks, etc.). These missions were hitherto provided by five vessels of three different types (Tugboats, Tug Boat, Regional Support Vessels).



Using proven civilian technologies for this type of vessels, the BSAHs are 70 meters long, 16 meters wide and move at full load of 2960 tons with a power output of 5200 kilowatts. Their crew is made up of 17 sailors, and they can board up to 12 additional personnel with their equipment, for the execution of their missions. They are able to implement remotely-operated underwater vehicles.



The 2019-2025 Military Program Law, which was promulgated on July 13, 2018, provides for an accelerated effort to modernize the equipment of armies.



Schedule of deliveries of BSAH:

-- The Loire - received in March 2018 - Naval base of Toulon

-- The Rhone - received in July 2018 - Naval Station Brest

-- The Seine - scheduled delivery in 2019 - Toulon Naval Base

-- The Garonne - expected delivery in 2019 - Naval base of Brest



-ends-

