The First DURO I WE Fielded

(Source: Swiss Dept. for Defence, Civil Protection and Sport; issued July 26, 2018)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Swiss Army has received its first modernized DURO I WE transport vehicle, out of the 40 of the initial batch; 330 will be delivered by the end of 2018, with the balance of over 1,900 will follow by the end of 2022. (Swiss MoD photo)

BERN --- The acquisition of DURO I WE has reached an important milestone: The first vehicles arrived.



In the 2015 Supplementary Armament Program, the Federal Parliament approved the modernization of the DURO I Troop Carrier (DURO I WE). Series production started in September 2017. GDELS-Mowag from Kreuzlingen delivered the first 40 modernized DUROs to armasuisse at the end of May.



The Army Logistics Base (BLA) will now hand over the modernized DUROs to the troop as they go. These vehicles will be used for the first time by the school of recruits in the summer of 2018. The intensive use that the schools of recruits will make of these vehicles over the coming months will also provide a better understanding of the overall DURO I WE system. Before being handed over to the militia, the DUROs were used during introductory training courses for the professional army. The experiments performed with the multifunction intervention vehicle are positive.



Step Discount



In a first phase, the vehicles will be allocated first to the Infantry, Armored / Artillery and Logistics Application Training. The other Application Formations will be served in a second phase. The bulk of the troop will be supplied from 2019, during rehearsal classes.



Swiss production



More than 170 subcontractors in all regions of Switzerland are involved in the manufacturer's production process. The schedule provides for the delivery of approximately 330 out of a total of 2220 ordered vehicles by the end of 2018. The last delivery is expected in the second quarter of 2022.



The modernization program



DURO's modernization program includes the cleaning of the carrier vehicle, a new engine with particle filter, a new vehicle electrical system, a new vehicle lighting system, the modification of the braking system, the integration of the vehicle. ABS (anti-lock wheel system) and ESP (electronic trajectory controller) and a new passenger transport superstructure with roll bars and 4-point belt system



Press conference



There will be no visits to the schools of the army.



Press conferences with industry visits will be scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2018 in different regions of Switzerland.



Information on the planned press conferences will be published in autumn 2018.



