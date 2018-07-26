Saab Receives Additional Order for Sea Giraffe AMB from U.S. Navy

(Source: Saab; issued July 26, 2018)

Saab has received an additional order from the United States (U.S.) Navy to supply the Sea Giraffe AMB Multi Mode Radar (MMR) for the U.S. Coast Guard’s newest class of ship, the Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC).



The MMR system is a three dimensional, electronically scanned phased array radar providing high-radiated power, selectable waveforms, and modern signal processing to consistently deliver the highest performance across various maritime environments and missions. Saab received the initial order for the MMR for the Offshore Patrol Cutter from the U.S. Navy in 2017.



“Variants of the Sea Giraffe AMB are currently included in four separate U.S. military and homeland security programs. We are pleased that the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard continue to trust Saab to deliver world leading sensor performance and total situational awareness, even in the most challenging maritime environments,” says Anders Carp, Senior Vice President and head of Saab business area Surveillance.



Saab is a world leader in radar and sensor technology. In addition to supplying the MMR to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Offshore Patrol Cutter, Saab’s Sea Giraffe AMB radar, which has the U.S. designation AN/SPS-77, is currently deployed on the U.S. Navy’s Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship. A derivative of AN/SPS-77 known as AN/SPN-50, is also being developed to meet shipboard air traffic control requirements for the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command.



The work will be carried out by Saab in Gothenburg, Sweden and Syracuse, New York, U.S. with delivery in 2019.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defense and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



