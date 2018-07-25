Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued July 25, 2018)

Conti Federal Services, Edison, New Jersey, was awarded a $69,415,853 firm-fixed-price foreign military sales (Israel) contract to build hardened aircraft shelters in Israel.



Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received.



Work will be performed in Tel Aviv, Israel, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 3, 2020.



Fiscal 2018 foreign military sales funds in the amount of $69,415,853 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wiesbaden, Germany, is the contracting activity (W912GB-18-C-0020).



-ends-

