Airbus CEO Denies Seeking Fighter-Unit Merger with BAE Systems (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published July 26, 2018)

PARIS --- Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders sought on Thursday to clarify recent comments about fighter consolidation in Europe, saying he did not see a corporate merger of the combat jet activities of Airbus, BAE Systems or others any time soon.Enders, who was quoted earlier this week as raising the prospect of a merger, told reporters in an earnings conference call that he had been talking instead about the need for European nations to co-operate on competing fighter projects.“Of course, I was not suggesting that we should merge the military aircraft activities of BAE, Airbus and whoever else right away,” said Enders, who had failed to win political support for a full merger of Airbus and BAE in 2012. (end of excerpt)-ends-