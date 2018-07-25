Another Success for Ariane 5: Four New Galileo Satellites In Orbit

(Source: French National Space Center, CNES; issued July 25, 2018)

On Wednesday 25 July, in the presence of Frédérique Vidal, French Minister for Higher Education, Research and Innovation, Ariane 5 completed its third flawless launch this year from Europe’s spaceport at the Guiana Space Centre (CSG), orbiting the 23rd, 24th, 25th and 26th satellites for the Galileo constellation, Europe’s satellite navigation programme. The flight was the fourth of the year from the CSG and Ariane 5’s 99th in total.



The Galileo satellite navigation system entered service in December 2016 and provides Europe with an extremely precise, reliable and secure satellite navigation system. These four new satellites will further boost the performance of the constellation, which already delivers an unprecedented degree of precision and variety of applications.



The four satellites, each weighing slightly over 700 kilograms, were placed in a circular inclined orbit at an altitude of 22,922 kilometres. Final positioning will be performed by around 70 CNES personnel at the Toulouse Space Centre (CST), who will be working 24 hours a day for 13 days, before handing over the satellites to the Galileo Control Centre in Munich. A month and a half later, CNES will again play a key role through to October for the calculation and programming of the 20 or more manoeuvres needed to place each satellite in its final orbital position.



When the launch success was announced, Frédérique Vidal commented: “This latest success for Ariane shows that Europe’s space community is up there with the best in the world. I congratulate all partners in the Ariane 5 and Galileo programmes, two iconic achievements of European space policy: CNES, ESA, the European Commission, Arianespace, ArianeGroup and all the European contractors involved. With this latest success and the rapid development of Galileo applications, Europe’s space community hasn’t just maintained its rank, it’s at the forefront of advances in space technologies.”



CNES President Jean-Yves Le Gall added: “I’d like to congratulate the teams at our four centres of excellence for flying the flag for French and European space expertise: Head Office, managing France’s contribution to Galileo; the Launch Vehicles Directorate (DLA), which played a key role adapting Ariane 5 for this mission; the Toulouse Space Centre, where our teams will now be positioning the four satellites; and the Guiana Space Centre, where they were launched. Well done everyone!”



New Satellite Launch Extends Galileo’s Global Reach

(Source: European Space Agency; issued July 25, 2018)

Four more Galileo satellites were launched today by an Ariane 5. Their arrival in orbit brings the Galileo constellation to 26 satellites, extending the global coverage of the constellation. Ariane 5 flight VA244, operated by Arianespace under contract to ESA, lifted off from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, at 11:25 GMT (13:25 CEST, 08:25 local time), carrying Galileo satellites 23–26. The first pair of 715 kg satellites was released almost 3 hours 36 minutes after liftoff, while the second pair separated 20 minutes later.



They were released into their target 22 922 km-altitude orbit by the dispenser atop the Ariane 5 upper stage. In the coming days, this quartet will be steered into their final working orbits by the French space agency CNES, under contract to the Galileo operator SpaceOpal for the European Global Navigation Satellite System Agency (GSA). There, they will begin around six months of tests by SpaceOpal to verify their operational readiness so they can join the working Galileo constellation.



“Galileo is ESA’s largest ever satellite constellation, built up to its present size in rapid time, with 22 Full Operational Capability satellites added within just the last four years,” remarked Jan Wörner, ESA’s Director General.



“We must thank our industrial partners OHB (DE) and SSTL (GB) for the satellites, as well as Thales Alenia Space (FR/IT) and Airbus Defence and Space (GB/FR) for the ground segment and all their subcontractors throughout Europe for their continued support to the programme. Together with ESA, the entire industrial team has worked hard for the point at which we now are and this cooperation have proven to be very successful, as we can show in the excellent performance of Galileo.”



Paul Verhoef, ESA’s Director of Navigation, added, “Galileo has been providing Initial Services on a worldwide basis since 15 December 2016, and today has more than 100 million users, and rapidly increasing. Today’s satellites will increase the global coverage of Galileo with a performance that is widely recognised as excellent.



“This is the end of the current phase of Galileo deployment, but our pace is not slacking. A further 12 Galileo ‘Batch 3’ satellites are in preparation as in-orbit spares and as replacements for the oldest Galileo satellites, first launched in 2011 in order to keep the system working seamlessly into the future.



“Then a new generation of Galileos are planned for the middle of the next decade, offering improved performance and added features, maintaining Galileo as a permanent feature of the global GNSS landscape.”



Galileo is Europe’s civil global satellite navigation system. Once complete, the system will consist of 24 operational satellites plus orbital spares, and the ground infrastructure for the provision of positioning, navigation and timing services. But the system is already available to users with recent receivers which combine the Galileo and GPS navigation messages for a more precise positioning.



The Galileo programme is funded and owned by the EU. The European Commission has the overall responsibility for the programme, managing and overseeing the implementation of all programme activities.



Galileo’s deployment, the design and development of the new generation of systems and the technical development of infrastructure are entrusted to ESA. The definition, development and in-orbit validation phases were carried out by ESA, and co‑funded by ESA and the European Commission.



GSA is ensuring the uptake and security of Galileo. Galileo operations and provision of services were entrusted to the GSA in July 2017.



Arianespace Orbits Four More Galileo Satellites, As Ariane 5 Logs Its 99th Mission

(Source: Arianespace; issued July 25, 2018)

Arianespace has successfully launched four more satellites in the Galileo constellation. Liftoff was at 8:25 a.m. (local time) July 25, 2018 from the Guiana Space Center, Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.



Today’s launch was the 99th mission by the Ariane 5 heavy launcher. It was carried out on behalf of the European Commission as part of a contract with the European Space Agency (ESA). It also was the last in a series of three launches for Galileo using the version of Ariane 5 with a storable propellant upper stage (ES). Two additional missions to deploy four more satellites have been assigned to the A62 version of the upcoming Ariane 6 launch vehicle.



Today’s emblematic launch also was a landmark for the European space sector. Taking place at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, it brought together, in addition to the ESA Director General and the heads of national space agencies, Elżbieta Bieńkowska, the European Commissioner for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs (DG GROW); Frédérique Vidal, the French Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation; Sébastien Lecornu, the French Minister of State, attached to the Ministre d’Etat, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition; and Pedro Duque, the Spanish Minister for Science, Innovation and Universities.



Galileo, the European satellite navigation system



Galileo is Europe’s own global navigation satellite system. The complete Galileo system will comprise a total of 24 operational satellites, along with six spares.



Since December 2016, Galileo has offered guaranteed and high-precision positioning services under civilian control. These services already are used by more than 100 million commercial devices.



Today’s flight, VA244, the third and last performed with the Ariane 5 ES launcher dedicated to Galileo missions, orbited the constellation’s satellites 23 to 26, built by OHB System. Arianespace has now deployed a total of 26 satellites for the constellation.



Two additional missions, to orbit four more satellites, already have been assigned to the A62 version of the new Ariane 6 launcher.



Supporting Europe’s ambitious space goals



Arianespace guarantees independent access to space for Europe through its complete family of launch vehicles. Working for flagship programs by the European Commission and ESA, Arianespace already has deployed all Galileo satellites launched to date, and carried out four missions for Europe’s vast Earth observation program, Copernicus.



Following the success of this latest Galileo mission from the Guiana Space Center, witnessed by key players in the European space community, Arianespace will carry out three more missions for European institutions in 2018. Two emblematic missions are coming up for ESA: the August 21 Vega launch of a wind study satellite called Aeolus; and then on October 18, an Ariane 5 launch of the BepiColombo spacecraft to explore the planet Mercury (in partnership with the Japanese space agency JAXA). A Soyuz medium launcher will then loft EUMETSAT’s meteorological satellite, MetOp-C.



Following the European Commission’s announcement of an ambitious space budget proposal for the coming decade, and the ESA Council’s confirmation in June of funding for the transition period between Ariane 5 and Ariane 6, Arianespace confirms the availability of its future launchers – Ariane 6 and Vega C – to carry out governmental missions for the European Commission, ESA, EUMETSAT and European countries.



After the announcement of the successful launch, Frédérique Vidal, French Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation said: “Ariane’s latest success demonstrates the world-class capabilities of the European space sector. I would like to congratulate all of the partners involved in the Ariane 5 and Galileo programs, both incredible achievements of European space policy: CNES, ESA, the European Commission, Arianespace, ArianeGroup and all of the European manufacturers. This latest success and the rapid development of Galileo uses shows that the European space sector can do more than hold its own, as it plays a pioneering role in the development of space technology.”



Stéphane Israël, Chief Executive Officer of Arianespace, emphasized: “With this fourth launch of the year, and the third with Ariane 5, Arianespace has proudly accomplished its 10th mission for the Galileo program. Today’s mission brings the number of satellites launched by Arianespace for this European constellation to 26 since 2011. I would like to thank the European Commission, and in particular DG GROW, as well as the European Space Agency, for their continued trust. More than ever, Arianespace confirms its assigned mission of guaranteeing independent and reliable access to space for Europe.



“We are especially pleased that the next two Galileo missions have already been assigned to the A62 version of our new Ariane 6 launch vehicle. Furthermore, we are honored to have had, alongside ESA’s Director General, the President of DLR Group and the presidents of CNES and ASI, the highest political authorities in charge of space, attend this launch. I would like to thank Commissioner Elżbieta Bieńkowska, the French Minister Frédérique Vidal and the Spanish Minister Pedro Duque for experiencing this achievement with us at Europe’s Spaceport.” Thanks also to French Minister Sébastien Lecornu for his presence: the environment is at the heart of our activities and preoccupations.



“Congratulations to our partners who made the success of this mission possible: OHB System, prime contractor for the four satellites aboard Ariane 5; ArianeGroup, as well as all Ariane industry manufacturers; ESA and the Ariane program’s member states; CNES/CSG, our industrial ground segment companies, and all employees at the base. Of course, congratulations to everyone at Arianespace for this latest success, the penultimate step before the 100th launch of Ariane 5, slated for September 5.”



Galileo FOC-M8 satellites 23, 24, 25 and 26



The Galileo FOC-M8 23, 24, 25 and 26 satellites were built by OHB System AG in Bremen; with the payloads supplied by the UK-based SSTL (Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd), 99% owned by Airbus Defence and Space. The satellites’ average mass was 716 kg. each, with the combined payload lift performance for the mission of 3,284 kg. – which included the 418.5-kg. payload dispenser.



These satellites were placed into a circular medium Earth orbit (MEO) in Plane B at an altitude of 29,600 km. and an inclination of 56.31°.





