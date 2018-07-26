Today, the Department of Defense released the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) Cloud final request for proposals (RFP).
“DOD has an incredibly unique and complex technology estate and finite set of talent and resources,” DOD Chief Information Officer Dana Deasy said. We need help learning how to put in place an enterprise cloud, he said, and the JEDI Cloud is a pathfinder effort that will help DOD do that.
The JEDI Cloud final RFP reflects the unique and critical needs of DOD and employs the best practices of competitive pricing and security.
Over the past year, the department has engaged in a robust effort to build the JEDI Cloud program and modernize its approach to information technology management.
As a key component of the department’s overall cloud strategy, the JEDI Cloud is a critical first step toward an enterprise cloud solution that enables data-driven decision making and allows DOD to take full advantage of applications and data resources.
While JEDI Cloud is an initial step toward a department-wide cloud solution, DOD will continue to operate in a multi-cloud environment due to diverse mission needs.
The RFP is available online at FedBizOpps.gov.
-ends-