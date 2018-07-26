(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued July 26, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Orlando, Florida, has been awarded a $99,900,000 indefinite-delivery/definite-quantity contract for Low Altitude Navigation and Targeting Infrared for Night (LANTIRN) LM-STAR support equipment production and sustainment.



This contract provides for production, sustainment and repairs for the Foreign Military Sales customers LANTIRN systems.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed by July 24, 2023. This contract will allow foreign military sales and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. No money will be obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8540-18-D-0004).



-ends-

