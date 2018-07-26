Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued July 26, 2018)

AeroVironment Inc., Simi Valley, California, was awarded a $17,600,123 firm-fixed-price Foreign Military Sales (Norway) contract for RQ-20B Puma AE II U.S. Digital Data Link M1 and RQ-12A WASP Block IV U.S. Digital Data Link M1 systems and support.



One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Monrovia, California, with an estimated completion date of July 25, 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $17,500,123 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QY-18-C-0147).



