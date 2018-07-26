Airbus Launches Ab-Initio Pilot Cadet Training Programme

(Source: Airbus; issued July 26, 2018)

MEXICO CITY --- In its latest Global Services Forecast, Airbus predicts that a total of 540,000 new pilots will be needed over the next two decades. To help meet this demand, it is launching the Airbus Pilot Cadet Training Programme, to include ab initio training.



The programme is being launched in partnership with Escuela de Aviacion Mexico (EAM), located near to the Airbus Mexico Training Centre. After completing their initial training with EAM, cadets will qualify at the Airbus Mexico Training centre to become Airbus A320 pilots.



Airbus will everage its EASA-based programme to offer an innovative, high-quality and cost-effective ab initio training. Airbus customers will be able to delegate pilot screening activities and to recruit competent pilots trained to global harmonised standards.



Cadets will benefit from a complete and fully integrated Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) programme built upon Airbus’ high standards and worldwide experience in pilot training. The Airbus Pilot Cadet Training Programme aims to equip cadets with the skills and mindset required to become an “operationally-ready pilot”.



Thanks to Airbus’ introduction of competency-based training throughout the entire curriculum, the programme focuses on the all-important development of the key pilot competencies. Global standards set by the Airbus Flight Training reference, will ensure a harmonised, high quality training. Airbus also provides a bridge course from local licence to EASA licence, allowing cadets to enlarge their scope of future employers while ensuring the same high standards from a harmonised training curriculum.



The programme will be open to young people over 18 years old who have graduated from high school. Candidates will undergo screening tests online and on-site. The first batch of Airbus cadets is expected to start training in January 2019, graduating in July 2020. Similar partnerships are planned across the globe over the coming years.



Airbus has been offering training courses since its creation some 50 years ago and has always taken a comprehensive and innovative approach via its unique cockpit commonality concept and the regular introduction of the latest technologies or learning concepts (e.g. learning by doing).



Airbus tripled its training locations worldwide in the last few years. With an extensive and growing global network, Airbus has created a complete flight training package, allowing its customers to benefit from its training expertise closer to their home base, ensuring a wider range of competent candidates make it to the cockpit.



Escuela de Aviacion Mexico (EAM) was established in 1943 and trains 200 cadets per year. Serving Mexico’s main airlines, EAM is located in Mexico City and Guadalajara with flight bases in Acapulco, Cuernavaca and Atizapán. EAM operates the largest modern training fleet in the country and uses latest-technology simulators, including an A320 for the ab initio programme.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated reported revenues of € 67 billion - or € 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 - and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



-ends-

