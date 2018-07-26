Bahrain – Follow-On Technical Support (FOTS) for the Royal Bahrain Navy Ship SABHA (FFG-90)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued July 26, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Bahrain of items and services in support of Follow-On Technical Support (FOTS) for the Royal Bahrain Navy Ship SABHA (FFG-90) for an estimated cost of $70 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Bahrain has requested to buy items and services in support of Follow-On Technical Support (FOTS) for the Royal Bahrain Navy Ship SABHA (FFG-90), formerly the USS Jack Williams (FFG-24), transferred as Excess Defense Article on September 13, 1996.



Also includes engineering, technical, and logistics services, documentation, and modification material for U.S. Navy supplied systems and equipment and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated program value is $70 million.



This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a regional partner which is an important security partner in the region.



Bahrain intends to use this support in order to keep the ship in operational readiness status for coastal defense and security. Bahrain will have no difficulty absorbing this support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



There is no prime contractor involved in this proposed sale. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require approximately three (3) U.S. Government and six (6) contractor representatives to travel to Bahrain for an extended period for equipment fielding, systems checkout, training and technical and logistics support.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

