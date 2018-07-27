Second Air Warfare Destroyer Delivered

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued July 27, 2018)

The Royal Australian Navy has accepted its second air warfare destroyer, Brisbane, from the shipbuilder after completion of her sea trials; she is due to be commissioned later this year, with the third ship to follow in 2019. (AWD photo)

In a moving ceremony, Navy’s second Air Warfare Destroyer, Brisbane, has officially been handed over to Defence.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, attended the acceptance ceremony at the Osborne Naval Shipyard in Adelaide.



Minister Pyne said Brisbane is the second of three ships being delivered by the Air Warfare Destroyer Alliance which comprises the Department of Defence, Raytheon Australia, and ASC Shipbuilding supported by Navantia Australia.



“Today’s milestone is a further demonstration of the success of the Turnbull Government’s Naval Shipbuilding Plan,” said Minister Pyne.



“The AWD Program has met all budget and schedule targets since the implementation of the Government’s reform initiative.”



“Brisbane will enter into service later this year and with her sister-ships, they will be the most potent warships ever operated by the Royal Australia Navy.”‎



“By using a combination of Australian and globally proven technologies, these highly capable warships will contribute directly to our maritime security and allow us to work even closer with our allies.”



Over the past decade more than 5,000 skilled Australians have worked on the three Air Warfare Destroyers.



“This has laid the foundation for an Australian shipbuilding and systems integration industry which will construct the new Hunter class frigates in South Australia.”‎



“The AWD Program has also built a vast Australian supply chain, comprising more than 2,700 suppliers.”



“Over 500 of these are from South Australia, stimulating strong economic growth and job creation.”



The first Air Warfare Destroyer, HMAS Hobart, was accepted and commissioned into service last year.



The third ship, Sydney, was launched at Osborne in May this year and will be delivered to the Navy next year.



Defence Takes Control of NUSHIP Brisbane

(Source: Royal Australian Navy; issued July 27, 2018)

The Department of Defence Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group accepted delivery of the second Hobart Class destroyer NUSHIP Brisbane at an official ceremony in Adelaide on Friday.



The ceremony, attended by Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP and Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Michael Noonan AO, included the presentation of the ship’s bell rope and battle honour board to Brisbane’s Commanding Officer Commander Josh Wilson.



Minister Pyne said Brisbane is the second of three ships being delivered by the Air Warfare Destroyer Alliance.



"Brisbane will enter into service later this year and with her sister ships, they will be the most potent warships ever operated by the Royal Australian Navy."‎ Minister Pyne



“By using a combination of Australian and globally proven technologies, these highly capable warships will contribute directly to our maritime security and allow us to work even closer with our allies.”



Vice Admiral Noonan noted the significance of the occasion, for the Navy and Australia. “This is major step in the construction of the Brisbane, and she will be one of the most capable warships in the world, and it is a reflection of how Navy’s modern warfighting has evolved.” Vice Admiral Noonan said.



“She has the world’s first complete combat management system, which integrates powerful computers, radars and weapon systems to provide simultaneous defence against advanced air, surface and subsurface threats, allowing the Royal Australian Navy to think, fight and win.”



This is the final milestone for Brisbane, and she will transition from Adelaide to Sydney in September where she will be commissioned into service.



In April, Brisbane successfully completed her second phase of sea trials off the coast of South Australia. This phase of trials, known as Category 5 (CAT 5) Sea Acceptance Trials, ran over a three-week period, and included some 30 platform tests and 38 combat system tests, comprising of over 120 other test activities.



The Hobart Class destroyers will provide air defence for accompanying ships in addition to land forces and infrastructure in coastal areas, and for self-protection against missiles and aircraft.



Second Air Warfare Destroyer Nuship Brisbane Accepted by Defence

(Source: Air Warfare Destroyer Alliance; issued July 27, 2018)

OSBORNE Naval Shipyard --- Today, the Air Warfare Destroyer (AWD) Alliance celebrated the Government’s acceptance of the second destroyer, NUSHIP Brisbane at the Osborne Naval Shipyard in South Australia.



NUSHIP Brisbane is the second of three destroyers being built and integrated by the AWD Alliance, comprised of the Department of Defence, Raytheon Australia and ASC Shipbuilding with support from Navantia Australia. In the coming months, NUSHIP Brisbane will sail from Adelaide to Sydney where she will be commissioned into service by the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).



The successful delivery of both HMAS Hobart and NUSHIP Brisbane is a further demonstration of the truly sovereign and unique shipbuilding and systems integration capability that the AWD program has built for Australia.



“The AWD program has proven that Australia is able to build and integrate ships from the ground up – evolving our understanding as we go, and generating further improvements along the way,” said AWD Alliance General Manager, Paul Evans. “We have implemented learnings from ship to ship in order to deliver better outcomes, faster outcomes, create more skills, more efficiency and ultimately deliver a better capability.”



“The complexity of this project is reflected in the sophistication of the Air Warfare Destroyers which are providing a step-change in capability for the Australian Defence Force,” Director General Naval Construction Branch, Commodore (CDRE) Steve Tiffen said.



“As the most lethal warships Australia has ever possessed, all three destroyers feature an advanced anti-submarine warfare capability, state-of-the-art radar technology and an air defence system capable of engaging enemy aircraft and missiles at an extended range,” said CDRE Tiffen.



Raytheon Australia Managing Director, Michael Ward said that the company is extremely proud to be part of the team that is delivering the Hobart class AWDs to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).



“Today, in conjunction with our AWD Alliance partners we take great pride in delivering the second AWD, NUSHIP Brisbane, to Defence. The delivery of this ship signifies a decade of collaboration between Defence and industry, and further demonstrates all that can be achieved when we work together to deliver complex Australian defence capabilities,” said Mr Ward.



“Together we have delivered two warships equipped with a powerful, integrated combat system, making them the most advanced warships ever operated by the RAN. This Australian combat system is the result of millions of hours of effort from our highly skilled Adelaide workforce, which includes more than 350 combat systems integrators, engineers and program managers as well as the 500 combat systems suppliers who have directly contributed to the AWD program.”



“The AWD program’s combat systems integration activities represent some of the most advanced engineering and project management skills in this country. Through our work to deliver the AWD combat system on time and to budget, we have ultimately created a unique combat systems integration capability for Australia,” said Mr Ward.



ASC Shipbuilding Acting Chief Executive Officer, Jim Cuthill said, “With the Commonwealth’s acceptance of the second AWD NUSHIP Brisbane, we have demonstrated the quality of our product and confirmed our place as the builder of the most capable class of warships ever produced in Australia.”



“Our extraordinary team at ASC Shipbuilding has successfully produced one of Australia’s most complex naval vessels, and has done Australia and Australians proud. What we are achieving here puts us amongst the global leaders in this specialist field,” said Mr Cuthill.



For Navantia Australia chairman, Mr Warren King, the delivery of NUSHIP Brisbane is a source of immense pride for Navantia Australia in collaboration with the AWD Alliance. “This achievement not only marks another significant milestone in the AWD program, but also for the Australian shipbuilding industry and Australian capability. We look forward to seeing NUSHIP Brisbane join her sister ship HMAS Hobart in service with the Royal Australian Navy in the near future.”



