Belarus to Take Part in Falcon Hunting for the First Time

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued July 27, 2018)

A team of Belarus takes part in the competition among UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) crews (Falcon Hunting) in Kazakhstan for the first time.



Today, Russian and Belarussian UAV crews made trial flights at the Matibulak training ground, Kazakhstan. Participants trained to work in team when deploying UAV complexes. Special attention was paid to operator of a drone in unfamiliar area under the conditions of Kazakh steppe.



They also checked drones after transporting them to the venue of the contest.



The Falcon Hunting contest takes place on August 1-10 involving teams from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Iran.



-ends-

