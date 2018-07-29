Simulating the "Adir"

(Source Israeli Air Force; issued July 29, 2018)

The first "Adir" (F-35I) operational activity in the Middle East and the first "Adir" pilot course outside of the United States - these mark the beginning of the IAF's entrance into the "fifth generation" of aircraft. What is the influence of the "Adir" Training Center and what does the future hold for the Stealth Aircraft Division?



"We held a discussion just before performing one of our most complex operations", recalled Lt. Col. Y', who recently concluded his service as Commander of the 140th ("Golden Eagle") Squadron, which operates "Adir" (F-35I) aircraft. "We performed the operation in the simulator just as we would perform it in the air. We managed to reach conclusions we wouldn't have reached any other way. It allowed me to approach said operation with a feeling of complete understanding and proficiency, as if I had just flown the scenario. I then realized that I had an excellent tool at my disposal".



A Realistic Counterpart



A realistic simulation of flight in the "Adir" aircraft is at the center of the aircraft's instructional process. The training center is located in Nevatim AFB, just a short distance away from the fighter squadrons, which provides a significant advantage. "We see the simulator as an additional HAS (Hardened Aircraft Shelter). Yesterday, I was briefing a four-aircraft training flight when we took off and realized that the weather did not allow for an effective training", said Lt. Col. Y'. "We landed, entered the simulator and each one of us entered the cockpit just like we would in the actual HAS. We turned the engines on and began our training flight – it felt like we were actually in the air".



"Excluding very rare occasions, we make sure that the flights performed in the simulator are identical to their aerial counterparts. This means that if a runway is blocked off as a result of bad weather, we wait for the weather to clear up before we simulate in order for the simulated scenario to be as exact as possible. This ensures that we keep our feet on the ground. One mustn't lose their grasp of the current situation, especially when it comes to safety".



Things to Come



"The 'Adir' Division is bound to bear a great influence on the IAF's aerial combat training over the next decades. We based our current mode of operation on an in-depth analysis of the pros and cons of each training system, whether in the air or in the simulator", elaborated Lt. Col. Y'. "This allows for a more complete exercise which challenges the pilots and leads them to train in a more focused and operational manner. Pilots may spend less time in the air, but aerial training becomes more extensive as a result. We don't need resources for SAM (Surface-to-air missile) exercises nor 'Re'em' (Boeing 707) aircraft for aerial refueling exercises – these scenarios can be simulated".



When asked about the simulator's capabilities, Lt. Col. Y' described it as a source of infinite possibilities. “I can fly facing SAMs; I can fly at any altitude; I can fly either in a formation or against other fighter jets”, elaborated Lt. Col. Y’. “The simulator’s advantage is its similarity to what fighter pilots experience during operational activity. When I practice dogfight scenarios in Israel’s airspace, I can’t see missiles flying or hear bombs exploding. You can’t expect a pilot to know what to do if he has never seen a missile fly towards him. However, there are still many things which cannot be simulated: physiological sensations, random faults and dilemmas that can only occur in real life”.



A True Wonder



The “Adir” (F-35I) aircraft conversion course isn’t the only historic course occurring in Israel. The first F-35 Female Simulator Instructor course to occur outside of the US is now underway at the "Adir" Training Center. “Every F-35 Simulator Instructor in the world is a retired fighter pilot with years of experience except for the ones in Israel”, said Maj. G’. “The fact that some Israeli Simulator Instructors are 18-year old female soldiers is a true wonder. Although the aircraft is very complex, they successfully instruct pilots throughout various missions in the simulator, with the entirety of the training being performed in English”.



Sgt. Hila Marin, an “Adir” Simulator Instructor, added: “American representatives came to watch the first sorties we instructed. They couldn’t believe their eyes: young female instructors teaching experienced pilots how to fly”.



-ends-

