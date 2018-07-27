Delivery of the Maritime Action Ship “Audaz” to the Spanish Navy

(Source: Navantia; issued July 27, 2018)

(Issued in Spanish; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Audaz, the most recent Buque de Action Maritima, belongs to the second batch of a class of Spanish-designed enhanced Offshore Patrol Vehicles ordered after the first batch was judged to have performed well during naval operations. (Navantia photo)

This morning, the ceremony for the handing over to the Navy of the fifth Maritime Action Ship (BAM), "Audaz" (P-45), took place in San Fernando.



The ceremony was chaired by Ángel Olivares Ramírez, Secretary of State for Defense, and was attended by the Government Delegate in Andalusia, Alfonso Rodríguez Gómez de Celis; the Chief of Staff of the Navy (AJEMA), Admiral General Teodoro López Calderón; the President of NAVANTIA, Susana Sarriá Sopeña and the General Director of Armament and Material (DIGAM), Admiral Santiago Ramón González Gómez, as well as other civil and military authorities.



After the arrival of the guests and the military authorities, the Secretary of Defense went to the podium where he was presented with military honors. He reviewed the forces present in the ceremony, accompanied by the AJEMA, and then received the rest of the civilian authorities in attendance, beginning the act of delivering the ship to the Navy.



The ceremony began with an inspection of the ship by a commission of the Navy, which gave its approval to the DIGAM, followed by the signing of the delivery documentation for the transfer from NAVANTIA to the DGAM, and then for the transfer from the Ministry of Defense to the Admiral in Command of the Cadiz Arsenal.



After the assumption of the ship’s command by its Captain, Lieutenant Commander Emilio Damiá Marques, the ship’s ensign was blessed and handed over to the ship’s crew.



The act was completed with the embarkation of the new ship’s crew, the raising of her flag and the parade of the Forces before the authorities.



"Audaz", which was launched on March 30, 2017 is the first of the two additional vessels ordered in the extension to the of the Spanish Navy’s BAM program, according to the execution order signed by the Government on November 21, 2014.



The BAM ships, vessels of totally Spanish design and construction, have stood out for their excellent performance in the international task forces into which they have been integrated, demonstrating their efficiency and availability in the most demanding scenarios.



About the BAM "Audaz"



The "Audaz", like its predecessors, is 93.90 meters long, is endowed with high-performance, flight deck and has an autonomy of food for 35 days. The latest-generation Integrated Platform Control System developed by Navantia Sistemas allows its operation with a reduced crew, specifically 46 men and women (including a medical officer).



The missions for which the Maritime Action Ship is conceived are, on the one hand, maritime security in low intensity scenarios, with a capacity to dissuade and react to asymmetric or conventional threats and, on the other hand, to protect national maritime interests, collaborating with state security forces and other ministerial departments, in surveillance missions, rescue, humanitarian aid, fight against illegal traffic or fight against marine pollution.



