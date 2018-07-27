Luxembourg Defence Orders Two H145Ms

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; issued July 27, 2018)

DONAUWÖRTH, Germany --- The Government of the Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg has ordered two H145M multipurpose helicopters for defence and security missions. Together with the helicopters, Airbus will also provide a training and support package to its customer. The helicopters will be delivered before the end of 2019 and will enter into service beginning of 2020.



With a maximum take-off weight of 3.7 tonnes, the H145M can be used for a wide range of tasks, including troop and passenger transport, surveillance, air rescue, reconnaissance and medical evacuation. The helicopters will be equipped with a hoist, a fast roping system, a high-performance camera, a search light, advanced communication systems and will have provisions to install a light armour protection kit.



The latest technologies to allow the helicopter to operate in adverse weather conditions and during nighttime are incorporated in the design. The helicopters will be operated and serviced at Luxembourg Findel Airport.



The H145M is a tried-and-tested light twin-engine helicopter that was first delivered in 2015 to the German Armed Forces and has since been ordered by Hungary, Thailand and the Republic of Serbia. Mission readiness of the H145Ms already in service is above 95 percent.



Powered by two Safran Arriel 2E engines, the H145M is equipped with full authority digital engine control (FADEC) and the Helionix digital avionics suite. It includes a high-performance 4-axis autopilot, increasing safety and reducing pilot workload. Its particularly low acoustic footprint makes the H145M the quietest helicopter in its class.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of € 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



-ends-

