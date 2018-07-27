Rotors on for lift and rescue! #Boeing-made CH-47 Chinook for @IAF_MCC takes #firstflight in the Philadelphia skies. Will be delivered to Indian Air Force in 2019.— Boeing India (@Boeing_In) July 27, 2018
Know more: https://t.co/N1ee1ET1At pic.twitter.com/KvNpe2l3Ie
“We look forward to delivering this phenomenal capability to India,” said David Koopersmith, vice president and general manager, Boeing Vertical Lift. “From coastal operations to high-altitude mountainous missions, these aircraft will play vital roles with the Indian armed forces.”
India ultimately will receive 22 AH-64E Apache attack, and 15 CH-47F(I) Chinook transport, helicopters.
