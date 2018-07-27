First Boeing Apache, Chinook Helicopters for India Complete Inaugural Flights

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued July 27, 2018)

The first AH-64E Apache for India recently completed its first flight. In all, Boeing will deliver 22 AH-64E Apache and 15 CH-47F(I) Chinook helicopters to India beginning in 2019. (Boeing photo)

Rotors on for lift and rescue! #Boeing-made CH-47 Chinook for @IAF_MCC takes #firstflight in the Philadelphia skies. Will be delivered to Indian Air Force in 2019.

Know more: https://t.co/N1ee1ET1At pic.twitter.com/KvNpe2l3Ie — Boeing India (@Boeing_In) July 27, 2018

ARLINGTON, Va. --- Boeing and India recently took a significant step toward modernizing the Indian Air Force’s helicopter fleet by completing the first flights of Apache and Chinook helicopters destined for delivery next year.“We look forward to delivering this phenomenal capability to India,” said David Koopersmith, vice president and general manager, Boeing Vertical Lift. “From coastal operations to high-altitude mountainous missions, these aircraft will play vital roles with the Indian armed forces.”India ultimately will receive 22 AH-64E Apache attack, and 15 CH-47F(I) Chinook transport, helicopters.-ends-