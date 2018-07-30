Japan Picks $1.2 Billion Lockheed Radar for Aegis Ashore Batteries (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; July 30, 2018)

TOKYO --- Japan said on Monday it had picked Lockheed Martin Corp to build a powerful new $1.2 billion radar for two ground-based Aegis ballistic missile defense stations meant to guard against North Korean missile strikes.“By using this new radar, we will increase our ability to cope with missiles on lofted trajectories raising the level of ballistic missile defense,” Japanese Minister of Defence Itsunori Onodera told reporters.The decision is the latest sign that Japan is forging ahead with plans to reinforce its defenses despite a North Korean pledge to denuclearize. The purchase could also help Tokyo ease trade friction with Washington as its key ally threatens to impose tariffs on Japanese auto imports.The two radars will cost around 130 billion yen ($1.17 billion) each, with maintenance and other operational costs putting the estimated budget at the two sites over 30 years at 466 billion yen, according to a Ministry of Defence news release.Other outlays, including for missile launchers, interceptors, buildings and defenses for the two sites, will add to the final tally.The radar decision means Aegis Ashore can be added to a defense budget proposal slated for release next month ahead of any meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump in September, when Abe is expected to attend the United Nations in New York. (end of excerpt)-ends-