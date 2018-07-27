Reprogramming the Annuities of the Submarine Program S-80

(Source: Spanish Council of Ministers; issued July 27, 2018)

(Issued in Spanish; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Council of Ministers has approved the rescheduling of the annuities that affect the Special Program for the Modernization of the Armed Forces corresponding to the S-80submarine, so as to adapt the financing to the current payment schedule.With this action, the cost ceiling of the S-80 submarine program is raised to 1.771.703.930,42 euros.Special Programs have particular financing characteristics that imply the realization of continuous adaptations during their development.Currently, the Ministry of Defense has the need to reprogram the calendar of annuities corresponding to the submarine program S-80, which aims at the design and construction of four high-tech, non-nuclear submarines with superior capabilities to others in service.-ends-