L3 Wescam Delivers First E-O and Infrared System for Canada's Fixed-Wing Search and Rescue Program

(Source: Forecast International; issued July 30, 2018)

BURLINGTON, Canada --- L3 WESCAM delivered its first MX-15 electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) system to Airbus Defence and Space in support of Canada’s Fixed-Wing Search and Rescue (FWSAR) aircraft replacement program.



The on-time delivery of L3’s MX-15, the first of 20 planned deliveries, is a significant milestone as the Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) begins to replace its legacy SAR aircraft, the CC-115 Buffalo and CC-130H Hercules, and the technology within.



L3 WESCAM’s work with Airbus on this program is an ideal example of the Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy benefiting Canadian industry by requiring successful bidders on major defence contracts to reinvest the contract value in Canada.



Canada has a search area of 18 million square kilometers, making time-critical SAR operations challenging. The high-sensitivity sensors and advanced GEO and intuitive technologies within the MX-15 will provide SAR operators with exceptional day and night visual capabilities, despite atmospheric interference, and will operate with detection and identification ranges that will help to shorten search grid patterns and on-scene search times.



-ends-

