Luxembourg Defence Acquires Two Airbus H145M Multi-Role Helicopters Through NSPA.

(Source: NATO Support Procurement Agency; issued July 30, 2018)

Luxembourg having joined the Helicopter Support Partnership in early 2018, NSPA has conducted the acquisition process for two helicopters, in close cooperation with the Defence Directorate and Police Lëtzebuerg.



NSPA will also be called upon for the negotiation of a service contract to support an initial phase of the helicopter operations, the stand-up of an air component within the Army and the constitution of a dual-use Government air hub at Findel in line with the objectives set in the Luxembourg Defence Policy Guidelines for 2025 and Beyond.



Besides surveillance operations and missing persons searches, the employment scenario of the two new helicopters will include emergency and catastrophe response missions within Luxembourg territory and even beyond.



The two helicopters will be delivered in the second half of 2019 and are due to enter service in early 2020.



