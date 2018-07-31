Future Submarine Construction Yard on Track

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued July 31, 2018)

The Turnbull Government is successfully laying the foundations for a national naval shipbuilding enterprise with more milestones recently achieved.



In a major development for the Future Submarine Program, a Development Application has been submitted to the Port Adelaide Enfield Council, for Phase 1 of work on the Osborne North construction yard in South Australia.



Australian Naval Infrastructure (ANI) will oversee the delivery of a state of the art construction yard where our fleet of 12 Future Submarines will be built.



“This is an important step towards the development of the yard and we are on schedule to turn the first sod later this year,” said Minister Pyne.



“KBR and Aurecon have been working with Naval Group to finalise the concept design of the yard, which will be owned by the Commonwealth as part of our national naval shipbuilding infrastructure.”



ANI will shortly engage a Managing Contractor to oversee the continued design development and eventual build of the yard.



Phase 1 works will focus on site establishment, earth works and piling for the new facilities.



Due to the scale and complexity of the works required, the yard will developed in a staged approach.



“Development of the yard will deliver more opportunities for Australian industry to get involved in the Future Submarine Program,” Minister Pyne said.



“We want as many local companies as possible to be involved in the yard’s construction.”



Minister Cormann said the Turnbull Government was already investing $535 million in the Osborne South shipyard redevelopment.



The Osborne South project will employ up to 600 people and will be where the Future Frigates are constructed.



“This next step in redeveloping the Osborne North naval shipyard will ensure we also have a world-class submarine manufacturing precinct in Australia,” said Minister Cormann.



On top of yard construction jobs, the $50 billion Future Submarine Program is expected to generate an annual average of 2,800 jobs.



The Turnbull Government is ending the boom-bust cycle which has afflicted our naval shipbuilding and sustainment industry, providing certainty to local businesses and workers.



-ends-

