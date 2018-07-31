Two Koreas Kick Off General-Level Military Talks

The two Koreas’ militaries kicked off general-level talks at the truce village of Panmunjom on Tuesday to discuss measures for implementing a summit pledge to build trust in military issues for possible arms reduction.



The South Korean and North Korean delegates met at the Peace House, the South Korean building inside Panmunjom. The meeting began at 10 a.m. after the North Korean delegates crossed the border with South Korea.



South Korean chief delegate Maj. Gen Kim Do-gyun said the meeting aimed to implement the military component of the Panmunjom Declaration, in which President Moon Jae-in and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un agreed to cease cross-border hostilities and build trust for arms reduction.



“Through the meeting, we will do our utmost to reduce military tensions between the two Koreas and come up with practical measures for building trust,” Maj. Gen Kim told reporters before heading to Panmunjom.



South Korean chief delegate Maj. Gen Kim Do-gyun shakes hands with his North Korean counterpart An Ik-san during a general-level military talks held at Panmunjeom Tuesday. Yonhap



The meeting came more than a month after the two Koreas held military talks for the first time in 11 years. The previous meeting, however, failed to come up with a significant breakthrough in confidence-building measures and arms reduction.



Expectation has been heightened that the two Koreas will discuss the withdrawal of troops and equipment from guard posts inside the Demilitarized Zone as part of efforts to transform the heavily fortified area into a symbol of peace between the two Koreas.



In a briefing to lawmakers last week, the Ministry of National Defense said the withdrawal plan would be sought “on a trial basis” until the conditions are in place for a complete withdrawal, following environmental and historical research on the cross-border region.



The five-member South Korean delegation is led by Maj. Gen. Kim, who deals with inter-Korean relations at the Ministry of National Defense. Officials from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Unification Ministry and presidential office Cheong Wa Dae are also attending the meeting.



Sitting down with Kim is North Korean Lt. Gen. An Ik-san, whose rank is equivalent to his South Korean counterpart. An’s five-member delegation includes officers from the army and navy.



